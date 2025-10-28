Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,769,633 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after buying an additional 160,379 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 297,283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after buying an additional 43,801 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 57,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after buying an additional 43,198 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $281.25 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,769 shares of company stock worth $50,297,667. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

