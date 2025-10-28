Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,242 Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,242 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $502,000. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 26.7% during the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.15.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $231.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.53 and a 200-day moving average of $178.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $235.79.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.