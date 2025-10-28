Wincap Financial LLC Invests $222,000 in GE Aerospace $GE

Wincap Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $366.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $313.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $330.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.70. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $316.53.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

