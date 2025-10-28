Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 548 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 99.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 418.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.75. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $83.52.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.