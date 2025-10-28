iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Holdings Reduced by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

