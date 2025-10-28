Salesforce Inc. $CRM Stock Position Decreased by Redwood Park Advisors LLC

Redwood Park Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in Salesforce by 383.3% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.56, for a total value of $575,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,121,084.76. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,394,393. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CRM opened at $255.49 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.