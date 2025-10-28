Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Purchased by Clark Asset Management LLC

Clark Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 5,437,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,005,000 after buying an additional 495,175 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 66,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.37.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

