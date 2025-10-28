PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Purchased by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $460,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PepsiCo by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,296,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $152.63 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $172.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

