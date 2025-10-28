Brookwood Investment Group LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $219.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $220.04. The company has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

