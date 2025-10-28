Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $218,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 77,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.7% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 248,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,166,000 after purchasing an additional 33,641 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $190.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $194.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.65. The stock has a market cap of $458.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.