Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $64.05 Million Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 0.6% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $64,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $312.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.61. The company has a market cap of $292.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $313.50.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

