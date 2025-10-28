Advisory Alpha LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $312.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.68 and its 200 day moving average is $264.61. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $313.50.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Weiss Ratings raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.