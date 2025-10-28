Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20,864 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.4% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 673 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 91,088 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,535,600. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $420.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.56 and a 200-day moving average of $433.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($12.83) EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

