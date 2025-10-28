Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,559 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 210.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 99.3% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TJX opened at $143.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.73 and a 1 year high of $146.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.51 and its 200 day moving average is $131.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

