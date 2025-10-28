Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,890 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.326 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

