Vision Financial Markets LLC Has $714,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 283.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $153.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.11. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.