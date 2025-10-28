Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,613 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200,850 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $425,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,785 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $259.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $421.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $260.42.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Melius Research set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

