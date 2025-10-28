Wincap Financial LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Wincap Financial LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Wincap Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $255.49 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.67, for a total transaction of $557,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,138,789.57. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,394,393 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

