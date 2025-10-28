Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,321 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $25,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.8% during the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 503,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after buying an additional 30,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 13,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI set a $92.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.00.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

