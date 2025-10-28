HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Purchased by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $400.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.42.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $468.68 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $469.18. The company has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

