Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires 20 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 76.5% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 200.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 107.1% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,130.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $174.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,139.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,056.13. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,219.94.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the sale, the director owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,763,964.50. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,301.00 to $1,407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,299.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.