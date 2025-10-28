Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,398 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 906.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 86.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 403.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.76.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

