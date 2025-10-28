First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $158,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips $COP

First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 22,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $115.38.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.63.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

