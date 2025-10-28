New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $50.81 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $50,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $190.31 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.65. The company has a market capitalization of $458.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

