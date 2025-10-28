New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $32.70 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,455 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $32,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Avanza Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 168,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $91,109,000 after buying an additional 73,780 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,507,268 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $199,939,000 after buying an additional 501,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $127.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The firm has a market cap of $221.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.