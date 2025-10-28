iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,011,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 143,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $121.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.04.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

