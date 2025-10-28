iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Purchased by Petra Financial Advisors Inc.

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,133 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,586,070,000 after purchasing an additional 768,618 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,365,000 after purchasing an additional 146,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $688.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $661.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $621.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $688.91. The stock has a market cap of $722.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

