AT&T Inc. $T Shares Bought by Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $5,266,758,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 17.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177,874 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in AT&T by 30,527.5% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AT&T by 350.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,363,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

AT&T Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:T opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.AT&T’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

