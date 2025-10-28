SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes $368,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $259.67 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $260.42. The company has a market capitalization of $421.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities set a $260.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $240.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.94.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

