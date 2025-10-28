William Allan Corp Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

William Allan Corp lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.6% of William Allan Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. William Allan Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.31.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $138.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

