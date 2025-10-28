Tevis Investment Management Boosts Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,318 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tevis Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,847 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 74,209 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 271,761 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $59,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $281.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.60. The company has a market capitalization of $801.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,769 shares of company stock worth $50,297,667. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

