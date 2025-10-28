New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $20.84 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 2,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $564.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $505.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.34. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $610.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,881. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,666 shares of company stock worth $13,990,971 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

