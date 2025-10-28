New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,790 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $22,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14,391.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,919,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,577,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,945 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,108 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 114.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,819,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,019 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,524 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE BSX opened at $102.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.16. The company has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,561,336.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,268. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,313 shares of company stock worth $17,237,959 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

