Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 17,191 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,191 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 4.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,410,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $126.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.84 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BTIG Research set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $188.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.