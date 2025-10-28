GoalVest Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3,233.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 515.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 80 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $420.17 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The company has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $399.56 and a 200-day moving average of $433.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($12.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group set a $553.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $458.00 to $456.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.