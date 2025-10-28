Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 16.6% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2%

AMGN stock opened at $291.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $156.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $335.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.33.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

