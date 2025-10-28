GPM Growth Investors Inc. Acquires 1,472 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,016 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 1.3% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Northland Securities cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $255.49 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $243.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.75 and a 200 day moving average of $258.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.67, for a total transaction of $557,257.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,138,789.57. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,394,393. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

