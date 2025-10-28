Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $440,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Barclays lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.4%

D opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.82. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.07%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

