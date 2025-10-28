Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 2,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Roper Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 69,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $506.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $541.00 price target (down from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $644.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.83.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 3.1%

ROP opened at $463.73 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $456.98 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $511.23 and a 200-day moving average of $542.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.62 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.74%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

