Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Acquired by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 89.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 65.9% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 436.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

