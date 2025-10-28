Capital Investment Counsel LLC Sells 217 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Capital Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.35.

NYSE:HD opened at $385.44 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.90.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

