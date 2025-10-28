May Hill Capital LLC Acquires 68 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

May Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Linde by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $444.82 on Tuesday. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $486.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $469.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.82.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

