Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $30,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $4,095,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,353.76. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,502,040 shares of company stock worth $757,696,915. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

ANET opened at $156.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.47. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $162.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.78.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

