SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,511,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 79,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.71, for a total transaction of $2,437,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,148,157.78. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,232,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $243.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.55. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.02%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

