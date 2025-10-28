SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes $302,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 844,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $193.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $194.00.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.