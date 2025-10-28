Centerpoint Advisors LLC Invests $53,000 in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 107,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,805,000 after acquiring an additional 48,479 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $223.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a PE ratio of 94.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.17. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.06 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,878,047.14. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,786.36. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,248 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

