Wincap Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Wincap Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $66.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.30.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

