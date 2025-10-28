Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,413 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,784 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 23,413 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 2.0% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $33,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Clair Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.17.

PANW stock opened at $220.29 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $221.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.92. The company has a market capitalization of $147.35 billion, a PE ratio of 137.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares in the company, valued at $543,199,564.80. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $141,512.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,943.84. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock worth $260,687,367 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

