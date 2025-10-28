iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Holdings Lowered by Capital Investment Counsel LLC

Capital Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $66.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.30. The stock has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Growth Picks: 3 Low-Cost Stocks That Could Double in Value
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Are These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Ready to Rebound?
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Does the Trump-Induced Quantum Stock Rally Have Legs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.