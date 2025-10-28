Trust Investment Advisors Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 2.6% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reliant Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Clark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. May Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $298.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $311.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

